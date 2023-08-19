Christian Gray wasn’t able to finish his first spring football at Notre Dame healthy. The early enrolled freshman cornerback required surgery on the meniscus in his right knee. The arthroscopic procedure didn’t keep Gray sidelined long. His quick recovery allowed him to get back on track this summer and fight for playing time in preseason camp. Heading into Notre Dame’s first game week with a trip to Dublin, Ireland to play against Navy on Saturday, Gray appears to have secured the fourth cornerback position on the Irish depth chart. “He goes out to compete every day,” said cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. “He understands the standard of what we want. He works on his craft. He’s around those older guys, understands what the expectations are and what they’re thinking. He’s just a sponge. He goes out there and he shows it and competes at a high level.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Even after a standout career at St. Louis De Smet, Gray needed some reassurance from Mickens and his teammates that he could compete from the jump at Notre Dame. "They all told me," Gray said, "'You belong here. That's why you should have confidence. We recruited you. We wanted you here. You committed here because you belong here.' So once that got into my system, I've felt like I've had more confidence on the field every day." That's been on display with Gray providing tight coverage against Notre Dame's top outside receivers Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather when given opportunities this preseason. The 6-foot, 189-pound Gray can play to the field or to the boundary, but Mickens likes him best near the boundary against bigger wide receivers. "He's just long, fast," Mickens said. "His length is really good. He's really good at press." Sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey even compared Gray's readiness to himself and Benjamin Morrison as freshmen last season. "Wanting to learn, hungry on and off the field," Mickey said of Gray. "It's been fun watching him."