Notre Dame football's 2024 recruiting class entered the week with nine commitments labeled as three-star prospects by Rivals. That number dropped to seven on Thursday when a pair of Irish commits were upgraded to four-star status: safety Kennedy Urlacher and wide receiver Logan Saldate.

The increased star ratings happened with Rivals’ latest update to its position rankings for the 2024 class. Urlacher moved up two spots to become the No. 31 safety in the class. Saldate wasn’t included in the previous ranking of the top 110 wide receivers in June. Now he’s No. 77 at the position.

The Irish currently have 15 commits with four-star ratings in the 2024 class. Nine of them are included in the latest Rivals250.

