Notre Dame commits Kennedy Urlacher, Logan Saldate given four-star ratings
Notre Dame football's 2024 recruiting class entered the week with nine commitments labeled as three-star prospects by Rivals. That number dropped to seven on Thursday when a pair of Irish commits were upgraded to four-star status: safety Kennedy Urlacher and wide receiver Logan Saldate.
The increased star ratings happened with Rivals’ latest update to its position rankings for the 2024 class. Urlacher moved up two spots to become the No. 31 safety in the class. Saldate wasn’t included in the previous ranking of the top 110 wide receivers in June. Now he’s No. 77 at the position.
The Irish currently have 15 commits with four-star ratings in the 2024 class. Nine of them are included in the latest Rivals250.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Related content
Analyzing Notre Dame's TE board in the 2025 recruiting class
Five recruiting storylines to follow before Notre Dame begins its season
Chat Transcript: How long will it take for the Notre Dame WRs to catch on?
Watch List Watch: Marist Liufau makes Polynesian Player of the Year list
---------------------------------------------------------------
Three of Notre Dame’s three-star commits saw an increase in their position rankings. Safety Taebron Bennie-Powell, who was included among the top 65 athletes when he committed to the Irish in June, now sits at No. 33 among athletes, a designation for prospects who could play multiple different positions. Linebacker Teddy Rezac jumped up 10 spots in the athletes ranking to No. 31. Defensive end Cole Mullins moved up two spots as the No. 45 outside linebacker.
Notre Dame’s four other three-star commits saw their position rankings drop slightly: Sean Sevillano Jr. down one spot as the No. 21 defensive tackle, Karson Hobbs down five spots as the No. 57 cornerback, Styles Prescod down two spots as the No. 63 offensive tackle and Anthonie Knapp down three spots as the No. 68 offensive tackle.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports