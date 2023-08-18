Deland McCullough wanted to see Jeremiyah Love take a hit. McCullough, Notre Dame’s running backs coach, recruited Love as a four-star running back out of Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis in the 2023 class. Because Love didn’t enroll early, McCullough had to wait until preseason camp this summer to see how Love handled the physicality of college football. Then Love dealt with a minor hamstring issue, which kept him out of the live scrimmages in which Love would actually be talked by Notre Dame defenders. That changed Saturday when Love was given the green light to participate. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU5NDY2NzQzOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK