Before Cam Hart steps on the field inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, for Notre Dame's season opener against Navy on Aug. 26, he'll reflect on his last four years in South Bend. Hart, a three-star recruit out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, enrolled at Notre Dame as one of the lowest-rated recruits in Notre Dame's 2019 class. His Rivals Rating of 5.6 was tied with athlete Kendall Abdur-Rahman and only ahead of punter Jay Bramblett's 5.5 in the Irish class. During his freshman year, Hart switched positions from wide receiver to cornerback. Over his career, he battled shoulder injuries that led to missed games and spring practices. Now, after a minor injury last week that Hart brushed off as nothing, he feels 100% and ready to serve the Irish as one of four team captains. “Notre Dame’s school is hard, on the field is hard, social life [is] hard, it gets cold …. Having to overcome that adversity time after time and then getting to the point that I am now just looking back in retrospect, it’s kind of crazy but [I'm] appreciative of it," Hart told Inside ND Sports. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU5NDY2NzQzOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Hart said being named captain still hasn't sunk in, but he believes it will over the next few days. Hart's close friend, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, served as a team captain for the Irish in 2021 and congratulated Hart on the honor. The two haven't sat down and spoken yet due to preseason camp schedules, but Hart said they will connect soon and have a meaningful conversation. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound graduate student wasn't announced as a captain until earlier this week, but Hart said he took on a similar responsibility in the spring although limited by injury. "More so in the meeting room," Hart said. "With guys like Christian [Gray], Benjamin [Morrison], [Jaden] Mickey, Micah Bell, just meeting with those guys off the field and showing them what I see, showing them the difference of how I watched film from freshman year to now, type of tendencies I pick up on. ... "It was really hard to lead on the field because the way we do it, we're working out during practice so you don't really see the reps. But when practice was over, I would always grab one of them, go in the meeting room, just break down their practice and tell them what I see and reiterate the things [cornerbacks] coach [Mike] Mickens was saying in the meeting before." Hart said he isn't the most vocal teammate, but he'll lead by example and make sure every cornerback views him as a big brother to lean on when they're going through the ups and downs of the season or anything outside of football. Morrison, who started nine games as a Freshman All-American, is expected to return as a starter alongside Hart this season. Although Morrison enrolled in June of last year, he said Hart was one of his closest teammates from the beginning and their bond has only grown stronger in the last year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWQgYnkgdGhlIHN0cm9uZy48YnI+PGJyPk91ciAyMDIzIENhcHRh aW5zPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJp c2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNo PC9hPuKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbnVQakJCZ05JYyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL251UGpCQmdOSWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90 cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MDc2MDU4MDYy NDI0NDczNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTMsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"Cam's like a big brother," Morrison said. "I mean, Cam just teaches me how to grow up. I mean, that was the biggest thing that he taught me and he continues to teach me that like yeah, I'm a sophomore, I could be in some eyes young, but he's showed me that I've had to grow up fast and ultimately lead. So, Cam is just ... he's the type of dude who you want to play for. He's the type of leader you want to play for." Head coach Marcus Freeman has challenged the veterans to set the standard for the younger players, and Hart admitted there have been bumps in the road through preseason camp. Nonetheless, his message to the younger cornerbacks has remained the same. “I feel like we’re very talented and that goes without saying but throughout camp, we kind of slipped up on the small details of things,” Hart said. “I think especially the younger guys just reminding them everyday to focus on the small details, being disciplined, especially during weeks like this, we’re playing Navy and it has to be the most disciplined game we play all season and [the] most disciplined game they’ve played to this point in their lives.” Discipline is important on and off the field for Hart, who doesn't take his opportunity for granted. Hart said he always thinks about where he came from and calls back home to stay level-headed when facing adversity. "Just thinking back on my life, not to get too deep, but this is where I come from, I'm blessed to be here," Hart said. "I'm not in Baltimore dealing with some of the people that I grew up with. I'm not there with them ... not to say like that's a bad thing but its blessed to be able to play college football at Notre Dame and make it out of the situation I was in."