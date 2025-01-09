Injuries sideline Notre Dame football starters in Orange Bowl first half

Notre Dame trailed Penn State 10-3 at halftime after Irish kicker Mitch Jeter made a 41-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

In the first half of Thursday night's Orange Bowl against Penn State , several Irish starters were knocked out of the game. Quarterback Riley Leonard , left tackle Anthonie Knapp , and right guard Rocco Spindler were all sidelined in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal. Graduate senior wide receiver Beaux Collins apparently left the game at some point in the first half as well.

The damage started when Knapp limped off the field following a third-down conversion by Leonard early in the third quarter. Knapp appeared to suffer a left ankle injury. He was replaced in the lineup by graduate senior Tosh Baker.

Knapp went to the locker room for a bit before returning to the sideline. He was still limping and didn't return to action before halftime.

Leonard and Spindler left the game following the same play with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. Leonard was hit hard as he threw an incomplete pass and driven into the ground by Penn State defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas. Leonard's head snapped back and his helmet hit the ground with J-Thomas on top of him. Spindler, who has been playing with a right ankle injury, also went to the sideline after the play.

Junior Steve Angeli replaced Leonard at quarterback. It was Leonard's first game action since kneeling out a 49-35 win over USC in the regular season finale and first pass attempt since a 49-14 win over Army on Nov. 23.



Angeli was 6-of-7 passing for 44 yards and was sacked twice for a loss of 12 yards while setting up the offense for Jeter's field goal at the end of a 13-play, 52-yard drive.

Leonard returned to start the second half.

Sophomore Charles Jagusah replaced Spindler at right guard for Jagusah's first game action of the season. He was sidelined with a torn pectoral in preseason camp and only resumed practicing for Notre Dame in December.

Collins had a wrap on his left calf while watching from the sideline in the third quarter. His absence led to more playing time for seniors Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie.