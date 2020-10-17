The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) host the Louisville (1-3, 0-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts : The series is tied 1-1. Notre Dame won the last game 35-17 at Louisville on Sept. 2, 2019.

QB Malik Cunningham (#3): The dynamic dual-threat presence led an efficient and explosive offense last year. But he has thrown five interceptions and fumbled three times this season and is on pace to take more than 40 sacks. He is responsible for 12 touchdowns this year.

RB Javian Hawkins (#10): The redshirt sophomore is third nationally with 468 rushing yards and is averaging 5.51 yards per carry. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019, when he ran for 1,525 yards.

WR Tutu Atwell (#1): Last year’s ACC receiving yards leader has 25 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns. His yards per catch, though, has dipped from 18.2 in 2019 to 11.2 this season.

LB Dorian Etheridge (#17): The senior middle linebacker is second in the country with 8.5 tackles for loss and has a team-high 27 tackles as an essential piece of Louisville’s 3-4 defense.

S Russ Yeast (#3): The one-time Notre Dame recruiting target is in his third year as a starter for Louisville. He ranks third on the team with 18 tackles and has 3.5 career tackles for loss.