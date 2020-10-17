GameDay Central: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) host the Louisville (1-3, 0-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 17, 2020
Site: Notre Dame Stadium
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Television: NBC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: The series is tied 1-1. Notre Dame won the last game 35-17 at Louisville on Sept. 2, 2019.
Head coaches: Louisville — Scott Satterfield (9-8, second season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (95-37, 11th season).
FIVE LOUISVILLE PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Malik Cunningham (#3): The dynamic dual-threat presence led an efficient and explosive offense last year. But he has thrown five interceptions and fumbled three times this season and is on pace to take more than 40 sacks. He is responsible for 12 touchdowns this year.
RB Javian Hawkins (#10): The redshirt sophomore is third nationally with 468 rushing yards and is averaging 5.51 yards per carry. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019, when he ran for 1,525 yards.
WR Tutu Atwell (#1): Last year’s ACC receiving yards leader has 25 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns. His yards per catch, though, has dipped from 18.2 in 2019 to 11.2 this season.
LB Dorian Etheridge (#17): The senior middle linebacker is second in the country with 8.5 tackles for loss and has a team-high 27 tackles as an essential piece of Louisville’s 3-4 defense.
S Russ Yeast (#3): The one-time Notre Dame recruiting target is in his third year as a starter for Louisville. He ranks third on the team with 18 tackles and has 3.5 career tackles for loss.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -17 ... Over/Under: 62.5
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Louisville 19
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 47, Louisville 30
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 45, Louisville 20
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 45, Louisville 17
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 45, Louisville 20
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 21
