De La Salle High School near Oakland in Northern California has produced dozens of top Division I college football stars and more than its share of NFL players since becoming a prep football powerhouse about 30 years ago. At one point through the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Spartans won a national-record 151 consecutive games.

Notre Dame All-American lineman Aaron Taylor (1990-93) and standout Irish defensive tackle Derek Landri (2003-06) are members of the proud De La Salle football fraternity.

But there’s one particular former De La Salle star that shines brighter than any for a young Irish fan in the Bay Area.