In terms of multiple repetition of phrases, it wasn’t Allen Iverson’s infamous practice rant. But as Zoom press conferences in 2020 go, it’s not too far off.

Asked about Louisville’s bumpy play in a 23-20 loss at Pitt on Sept. 26, head coach Scott Satterfield kept circling back to a six-word phrase. Five times in a 90-second answer, to be exact. In his eyes, Louisville players had too many moments where they were not “doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Allow him to explain.