Turnover-Laden Louisville Is 1-3, But Notre Dame Still Wary
In terms of multiple repetition of phrases, it wasn’t Allen Iverson’s infamous practice rant. But as Zoom press conferences in 2020 go, it’s not too far off.
Asked about Louisville’s bumpy play in a 23-20 loss at Pitt on Sept. 26, head coach Scott Satterfield kept circling back to a six-word phrase. Five times in a 90-second answer, to be exact. In his eyes, Louisville players had too many moments where they were not “doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Allow him to explain.
“Guys, when they’re doing what they’re supposed to do — we talked about that this morning as a staff — when doing what they’re supposed to do, we look like a pretty good football team.”
Then …
“Go and watch it on film, if guys are doing what they’re supposed to do, there are plays to be made.”
And finally …
“If guys do what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be fine. The effort is there. Guys are playing hard. It’s not doing what they’re supposed to do at times.”
Satterfield even threw in a bonus: “Be where you’re supposed to be defensively.”
Those are the sounds of frustration over a now 1-3 start for a team picked to finish fourth in the ACC on its first losing streak since Satterfield took over after the 2018 season. The most recent loss was a 46-27 defeat at Georgia Tech that dropped Louisville to 0-3 in the ACC.
