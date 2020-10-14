Brian Kelly characterized Notre Dame’s defense of Florida State’s quarterback run game last week as a lack thereof, as evidenced by a look at the numbers. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis put 108 rushing yards on the Irish, excluding sacks, on 17 carries. His longest went for 33 yards. His 4-yard touchdown run in the first half left one Notre Dame defender 6 yards in the backfield and another on the ground, both duped by an option play. “We didn’t defend them very well,” Kelly said.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell presents one matchup problem for Notre Dame. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Any tweaks to Notre Dame’s run defense deemed necessary will be implemented fast. Louisville, this week’s opponent, boasts another dual-threat quarterback in Malik Cunningham and an intricate rushing attack that includes option plays. Like Florida State, the Cardinals sell out to get their best playmakers the ball in space in whatever way possible. Louisville spooked Notre Dame for a half in last season’s opener and ended that 35-17 loss with 299 yards. It was coach Scott Satterfield’s first game, and therein Louisville’s first time trotting out the new offense. Quarterback Jawon Pass, who Cunningham replaced later in September 2019, ran for 99 yards on 16 carries. “We’ll have to defend them better, and we will,” Kelly said. “I don’t know that they will put Cunningham in as many scenarios, but we’ll be prepared for it. They’re certainly going to utilize all the tools they have at their disposal. We’ll have to be ready for options and quarterback runs.” Per Sports Info Solutions, Louisville had 79 carries on designed quarterback runs or options last season, which ranked in the national top 25. In four games this year, the Cardinals have 17 such carries. Cunningham has 184 sack-adjusted yards on 35 rushing attempts this year.

The defensive struggles against Florida State belong in the context of a three-week layoff where a few important pieces returned to practice just a couple days before playing. That’s not an excuse for lapses in assignments, shaky tackling and other maladies that arose last week, but the time off factor won’t be present this week. All told, Notre Dame won’t overreact and over-adjust. This is still a defense with a strong track record of finding ways to get stops. And Louisville’s offense has an outside zone identity like the one Notre Dame’s defense faces in practice every day. “It’s going to have to start there,” Kelly said. “Their boot game is very good getting the ball in space to their skilled receivers. Defending him (Cunningham) out of the pocket is going to be a concern for us as well. He’s very good at creating.” On the perimeter and in space, the focus starts with 5-9 wide receiver Tutu Atwell, a weapon on shot plays who can also rack up yards after the catch. He averaged 18.2 yards per reception and led the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards in 2019. “The first thing I think of is that he’s fast,” Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton said. “It’s hard to cover speed and you can’t teach it. We have to game plan around it, and we will. When it comes to him, he’s a game-breaker who any time he has the ball in his hands can go the distance.”

Eichenberg Takes A Shot

You’ll have to take Liam Eichenberg at his word, no matter how inconceivable it might be. Notre Dame’s left tackle said he could see out of his left eye, despite the golf ball-sized welt that appeared to cover it up. He suffered the injury when a Florida State player’s hand got caught inside his helmet during the first half of the Irish’s Oct. 10 win. “I really didn’t realize how bad it was until I got in the locker room,” Eichenberg said. “I could see out of it. I just didn’t realize how swollen it was.” By Tuesday, when Eichenberg spoke to reporters, the remnants were a black eye and a reddish hue surrounding his pupil. He left the game after a spending a couple minutes down on the field, but returned for Notre Dame’s first drive of the second half. While out and after returning, he had vision out of both eyes. “I could see a majority of the time, but toward the end of a drive it was pretty swollen,” Eichenberg said. “I was just happy to be out there.” His teammates sure noticed the sacrifice he made to come back in the game. He shed the ice pack he used to halt the swelling and went back in with his left eye not visibile. “It solidified the kind of respect they have for him as a leader,” Kelly said. “He had it from the guys who he goes against, the defensive linemen. When you see guys like cornerbacks and guys who he doesn’t see a lot go up and talk to him, you can tell that had an effect on other players in our program.”

Other Notes