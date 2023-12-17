And her protege and former player, Niele Ivey , who had to go to work, was ultimately relieved to see her No. 14-ranked, 8-1 team do the program proud in front of her former boss, mentor and friend with an exceptional performance and dominating 76-39 victory over Purdue.

A large contingent of McGraw’s former players took the floor at different times, including for the T-shirt toss, to add to the festive feel.

A sellout crowd of 9,149 was there to pay hearty tribute to the original architect of the party — Hall of Famer and former Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw , whose statue was unveiled prior to the game against Purdue.

“I wanted that, almost like a gift (to McGraw),” Ivey said, “so it wasn't stressful today. Today is a day to honor one of the greatest coaches of all time, a legendary coach here at Notre Dame, somebody that I adore and is my mentor.

“So to be able to come out and give her a dominant performance was what I really was praying for. … I was just really proud of the group, that we showed up to play and play for her.”

Purdue (6-5) was swept up in the flood of Irish energy and was suffocated the entire game by ND’s best defensive performance of the season.

The Boilermakers, who came in with a 14-13 series edge over the Irish, have had a few moments and near-moments this season, handing Texas A&M its only loss of the season and losing three games to Power 5 schools by a total of 13 points.

But it was different Sunday, despite the Irish roster again being down to just eight healthy players.

The Boilers came in shooting 42.7% from the field and went just 14-for-57 (25%), 4-for-15 (27%) on threes.

It was the first time since Nov. 24, 2018, against Connecticut that Purdue has been held to fewer than 40 points.

There were 21 Boilermaker turnovers, five over their average, with Irish star freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo accounting for seven of ND’s 11 steals.

And there were eight blocks, a career-high six from 6-foot-5 senior Nat Marshall, who also had 14 points and seven rebounds, and continues to elevate her game with the additional minutes necessitated by the team’s injury issues. It was her fifth consecutive game scoring in double figures.

The Irish got especially serious on the boards in the second half and wound up with a 45-29 edge, following an even count of 19 through the first 20 minutes.

There was a 44-14 advantage of points in the paint and 26-5 edge on fast break points.

All that good stuff reminded everyone of the old dominant times under McGraw that produced 848 wins, nine Final Fours, seven national championship games and two national titles.

And McGraw reminded everyone, during a brief halftime speech, of what it was like in the beginning, back in 1987.

“It was fairly early on when you would come to the games and you could sit anywhere you wanted,” she told her fans. “And I know some of you were there at that time. But I knew that we would be able to build something here.

“And I remember our first sellout, January 15, 2001. Connecticut came in number one, and they left number two. We went on to win the national championship against, ironically, Purdue.

“It's been an amazing journey. And I thank you because we wouldn't have been the program we were without you. Thank you for making this such a tough place to play, for making it a place where opponents did not want to come. You've been there every step of the way.

“I knew every game when I would come walking out of that tunnel, I would feel your support and knew that you were behind us, that you believed in us, and I'm wanting to win for you.

“So thank you for giving me the gift of knowing that every time I walk into this arena, I know I'm home.”

The crowd, dutifully, erupted.

