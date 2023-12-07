In a pool of players that includes WNBA stars, Hannah Hidalgo still managed to be named the 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Female Athlete of the Year. The Notre Dame freshman guard won the award for her contributions before playing her first game in an Irish uniform. Hidalgo helped lead Team USA to a FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup title in Madrid. She averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists at the July tournament in Spain and set Team USA single-game records in steals (8) and assists (13). SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

