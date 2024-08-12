PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Brandon Wimbush's new role with Duæl aligns with NIL, Notre Dame's 4-for-40

Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND

Since picking up his Notre Dame degree in business administration and then exhausting his college football eligibility at UCF in the fall of 2019, Brandon Wimbush has found a way to merge his two worlds.

The 4-for-40 promise of ND and a life after football, and tapping into his athletic past and making part of his present.

His latest career move, announced Monday morning, is right in line with all of that.

Duæl, the company that purports to be reimagining track and field, announced that the former Notre Dame quarterback has joined the company as vice president of strategic partnerships.

The newly created role will focus on the company’s growing relationships with athletes, sponsors, investors, and media companies, keeping Wimbush in the name image and likeness (NIL) space in which he’s been thriving.

Wimbush and fellow Notre Dame grad and New Jersey product Ayden Syal founded a company, MOGL (pronounced like mogul) shortly before NIL became a reality in July of 2021, designed to help athletes connect with businesses to capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

The Irish starter at QB in 2017 and for four games during ND’s playoff run in 2018 plans to continue on with MOGL in a consulting role, leveraging MOGL’s software and athlete influencers to enhance awareness of Duæl events.

“Just like college athletes, track athletes have gone decades without being appropriately compensated for their on-field performance,” Wimbush said. “Instead, they’ve had to grow their personal brands to monetize their name, image, and likeness around the game.

“I founded MOGL to help collegiate athletes maximize their NIL throughout the entirety of their college careers, not just while they’re competing. I couldn’t be more excited to join Duæl to put the right kind of spotlight back on track stars and help grow their existing market value.”

Wimbush was a guest on the Inside ND Sports Podcast this past week, and the evolving amateur sports model and NIL’s place in it was part of the discussion.

Wimbush also discussed his expectations for ND’s No. 1 QB Riley Leonard, how Wimbush's legs helped the Irish against tough defenses, protecting mobile quarterbacks, what Mike Denbrock brings as offensive coordinator, how to handle the transition as a transfer QB, if he would transfer out of ND again, how his ND education has impacted him and more.

“From my perspective, the relevance and the tie here is that name, image and likeness is here to stay and remains one of the top conversations in all of sports,” Wimbush said. “I've built a sustainable business in a new industry with MOGL and have the opportunity now to reimagine a sport where its athletes are primarily only supported financially by NIL types of deals.

“What we're doing at Duæl will ultimately give more track and field athletes a significant platform to build their brands in a way that is consistent year over year and has not been yet achieved in the sport of track and field.”

You can learn more about Duæl at www.duaeltrack.com

