All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defense vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Offense vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com

College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State, Notre Dame tick up as BYU, Iowa enter - CBS Sports

Everything you need to know this week about Notre Dame vs Georgia - One Foot Down

'World of difference' in the Jake Fromm Notre Dame will see this time around - Dawg Nation

University bracing for "an event" - UGASports.com