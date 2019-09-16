Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 17, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football — Blue and Gold
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting ($) - BlueandGold.com
GRDES: Notre Dame Offense vs. New Mexico ($) - BlueandGold.com
BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Pre-Georgia Press Conference - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame-Georgia: History In The Making - BlueandGold.com
PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Offense vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defense vs. New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
VIDEO: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Talks Notre Dame/Bulldogs - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Notebook: Underdog Irish Shift To Road Warrior Mentality - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State, Notre Dame tick up as BYU, Iowa enter - CBS Sports
Everything you need to know this week about Notre Dame vs Georgia - One Foot Down
'World of difference' in the Jake Fromm Notre Dame will see this time around - Dawg Nation
University bracing for "an event" - UGASports.com
Irish Athletics
Men's Soccer: #10 Notre Dame and #4 Indiana Renew Rivalry On Tuesday - und.com
Volleyball: Irish Host Wolverines To Open Home-And-Home Series - und.com
Men's Golf: Irish Seeking Second Straight Trophy - und.com
Top Tweets
ICON: New Mexico— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2019
"It's time to put on a performance"#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/5w3boyzX6Z
💥 @Ian_Book12 has been named to Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 list following his 360-yard, five-touchdown game. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Bx9MGz6JhY— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2019
The @NDFootball average of 20.2 yards after catch leads all FBS schools with at least 15 receptions this year.#GoIrish | #IrishInsights pic.twitter.com/8GJbh4JzKQ— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 16, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.