PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defense vs. New Mexico

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame earned a 66-14 victory over New Mexico, and the Irish defense got the scoring started. Clark Lea's unit had some spotty moments, but it also had a lot of impressive ones.

It was certainly a good building block for the Irish defense. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the performance of the Notre Dame defense in the victory.


