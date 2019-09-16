VIDEO: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Talks Notre Dame/Bulldogs
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media today to address his team, its preparations for this weekend's matchup against Notre Dame, and of course he talked some specifics about the Fighting Irish.
