BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Pre-Georiga Press Conference
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today after a 66-14 win over New Mexico and as his team prepared to play No. 3 Georgia this weekend. During the press conference, he touched on the linebacker rotation, the defensive line's performance, center Jarrett Patterson and more.
----
