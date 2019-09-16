News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 14:09:42 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Pre-Georiga Press Conference

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Related: A Transcript From Today's Press Conference.

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media today after a 66-14 win over New Mexico and as his team prepared to play No. 3 Georgia this weekend. During the press conference, he touched on the linebacker rotation, the defensive line's performance, center Jarrett Patterson and more.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}