PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Offense vs. New Mexico
Notre Dame scored 59 offensive points and racked up just under 600 yards of offense, so there is clearly a lot to be excited about with Chip Long's group. But breaking down the film showed there is still a lot of room for improvement needed, especially up front.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the performance of the Irish offense in part one of their recap of the 66-14 victory over the Lobos.
