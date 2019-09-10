Blue and Gold Newsstand: September 11, 2019
Football — Blue and Gold
Rivals100 WR Lorenzo Styles: "I could see myself at Notre Dame" ($) - BlueandGold.com
Big Offers Rolling In For 2021 DB Jordan Hancock ($) - BlueandGold.com
Lou's Confessions: Remembering Bob Davie's Hiring At Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Run Game Shows Diversity In Season Opening Victory ($) - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Looking At Intriguing 2022 Athlete Gavin Sawchuck - BlueandGold.com
Irish In The Pros: Bennett Jackson Makes His First 53-Man NFLRoster - BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Intel On 2021 Notre Dame Prospects - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Who is the best defensive coordinator Notre Dame plays in 2019? - USA Today Sports
"That was an elite coaching staff": The forgotten legacy of the Bob Davie era at Notre Dame - The Athletic
UGA expanding capacity of Sanford Stadium for Notre Dame game - Atlanta Journal Constitution
Irish Athletics
Men's Golf: Irish Win Badger Invitational - und.com
Women's Golf: Albrecht Shoots Career Best In Final Round Of Minnesota Invitational - und.com
Women's Basketball: Irish Release 19-20 Non-Conference Schedule - und.com
Top Tweets
Currently ranked opponents left on the regular season schedule:— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 10, 2019
Ohio State 5
Georgia 4
LSU 4
Notre Dame 4
Alabama 3
Utah 3
Oklahoma 1
Clemson 0
Only seven schools have hosted @CollegeGameDay on campus in football and men’s basketball within the last five years: Texas, Michigan State, Arizona, Michigan, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Iowa State. The Cyclones will host football for the first time this weekend.— Dylan Montz (@dylanmontz) September 9, 2019
Notre Dame QB commit Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) entered the California high school football record book.https://t.co/Phe71O7PWK— USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) September 11, 2019
