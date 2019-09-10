When talking personnel groupings, the first number refers to the number of backs and the second number refers to the number of tight ends on the field. The 11 personnel is Notre Dame's three receiver set.

Interestingly, Notre Dame's least successful personnel grouping was its two tight end alignment. Ideally, when you have more tight ends on the field there should be more success.

Notre Dame had big-play success out of its 11 personnel, but it's efficiency wasn't quite where you would want it. Notre Dame only used the 21 personnel on the first series, but it scrapped that alignment run game wise after Jafar Armstrong went out with an injury on that series.