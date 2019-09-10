News More News
Notre Dame Run Game Shows Diversity In Season Opening Victory

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst

Notre Dame opened the 2019 season with a 35-17 road victory against Louisville, and the Fighting Irish ground attack was a driving force behind that victory. Offensive coordinator Chip Long used a diverse game plan to accomplish success with his run game.

Notre Dame mixed up its personnel relatively well in the game, but the 11 personnel grouping was the most-used in the game. There were 21 run snaps out of 11 personnel and 11 run snaps out of either a two tight end (12) or two running back (21) alignment.

When talking personnel groupings, the first number refers to the number of backs and the second number refers to the number of tight ends on the field. The 11 personnel is Notre Dame's three receiver set.

Interestingly, Notre Dame's least successful personnel grouping was its two tight end alignment. Ideally, when you have more tight ends on the field there should be more success.

Notre Dame had big-play success out of its 11 personnel, but it's efficiency wasn't quite where you would want it. Notre Dame only used the 21 personnel on the first series, but it scrapped that alignment run game wise after Jafar Armstrong went out with an injury on that series.

{{ article.author_name }}