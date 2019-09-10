Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian class of 2022 athlete Gavin Sawchuk visited Notre Dame in June. The 5-11, 165-pound playmaker took a Midwest swing, and visited Michigan and Ohio State as well. He has also taken recent visits to Colorado, Colorado State and Nebraska. Sawchuk — who holds offers from 11 Division I schools, including Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Oregon — had a great time in South Bend. “I thought it was a really cool visit,” he said. “I toured the campus mostly, and I really liked it. I liked the wide-open areas. Overall, it was a great visit. The facilities were amazing. “I enjoyed being on campus, walking through the facilities and talking to the coaches.” Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Sawchuk — a 5-11, 165-pound playmaker from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian — enjoyed his visit to South Bend in June. (Ryan Casey, chsaanow.com)

Sawchuk spent quality time with the Irish staff as well.

"I got to meet some of the coaches,” he noted. “I met Coach Del Alexander and he was who I talked to most of the time. It was really cool talking to him. “He helped me understand more of the recruiting process, giving him his two cents on what he’s been through." Notre Dame currently has just two known offers out in the 2022 class, which is not a lot, especially when you consider that Michigan has already offered 40 2022 prospects according to Rivals. The ND staff is taking its time in evaluating the current sophomore class, and things should pick up this fall and into the winter. The Irish have not offered Sawchuk yet, but will have their eyes on him this season. “In talking to the coaches, they’re interested, but it’s early for me in my recruiting process, which I understood,” Sawchuk explained. “They want to take a little bit more time to get to know me and see what I can do before they throw out an offer.”