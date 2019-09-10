Notre Dame Looking At Intriguing 2022 Athlete Gavin Sawchuk
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian class of 2022 athlete Gavin Sawchuk visited Notre Dame in June.
The 5-11, 165-pound playmaker took a Midwest swing, and visited Michigan and Ohio State as well. He has also taken recent visits to Colorado, Colorado State and Nebraska.
Sawchuk — who holds offers from 11 Division I schools, including Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Oregon — had a great time in South Bend.
“I thought it was a really cool visit,” he said. “I toured the campus mostly, and I really liked it. I liked the wide-open areas. Overall, it was a great visit. The facilities were amazing.
“I enjoyed being on campus, walking through the facilities and talking to the coaches.”
Sawchuk spent quality time with the Irish staff as well.
"I got to meet some of the coaches,” he noted. “I met Coach Del Alexander and he was who I talked to most of the time. It was really cool talking to him.
“He helped me understand more of the recruiting process, giving him his two cents on what he’s been through."
Notre Dame currently has just two known offers out in the 2022 class, which is not a lot, especially when you consider that Michigan has already offered 40 2022 prospects according to Rivals. The ND staff is taking its time in evaluating the current sophomore class, and things should pick up this fall and into the winter.
The Irish have not offered Sawchuk yet, but will have their eyes on him this season.
“In talking to the coaches, they’re interested, but it’s early for me in my recruiting process, which I understood,” Sawchuk explained. “They want to take a little bit more time to get to know me and see what I can do before they throw out an offer.”
Sawchuk had a busy summer with visits, and now it is time for him to put recruiting on the back burner and focus on his sophomore season.
“The first priority for me is high school football,” he said. “I have to make the dedication to my team —be there for them before I do anything for myself.”
In Valor Christian's season-opening win, Sawchuk ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. He is listed as a wide receiver on his Rivals profile, but Valor Christian is known for using their offensive skill players at multiple spots on the field.
“I think the main position I’m being looked at for right now is running back,” he said. “I spread out to wide receiver a lot, but I’m focusing more on running back, but it’s still an option for me to spread out and play wide receiver.”
As just a freshman in 2018, Sawchuk ran for 695 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in both categories, on just 79 carries. He also added a couple of receiving touchdowns. Valor Christian went undefeated and won the class 5A state championship in 2018.
