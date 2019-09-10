News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 20:11:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Intel On 2021 Notre Dame Prospects

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the latest on several Notre Dame recruits in the 2021 class in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Will Notre Dame offer 2021 center James Brockermeyer?
Will Notre Dame offer 2021 center James Brockermeyer? (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}