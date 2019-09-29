Blue And Gold Newsstand: September 29
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Eight sacks. Five turnovers. Four rushing touchdowns. One Irish victory.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Amn32vi0PY— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
Love these players!!#BoomBoompow 👊👊💥 pic.twitter.com/Y0Qv16gt1R— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) September 29, 2019
Felt good to be back! On to the next☘️— Michael Young Jr. (@_LikeMike10_) September 29, 2019
Our Offensive Player of the Game has to be someone from the ground game this afternoon:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
☘️@TonnJoness
137 total yds, 3 TDs
☘️@c_borius
40 total yds, TD
☘️The O-Line
4 rushing TDs, 343 total yds#GoIrish ☘️
Good luck picking just one guy for Defensive Player of the Game:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
☘️@shwaggyj
3 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
☘️Ade Ogundeji
1 tackle, TD
☘️@J_Owuu
7 tackles, forced fumble
☘️@alohigilman
3 tackles, INT#GoIrish ☘️
The 🅵🅸🅵🆃🅷 Virginia turnover this game comes to us courtesy of the always electrifying @kham316.#GoIrish ☘️ #UVAvsND pic.twitter.com/x7Ah3XJHfn— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
Hello again, @TonnJoness. Your regular spot in the end zone is reserved.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
His third TD of the day grows our lead to 18.
#10 ND 35 | #18 UVA 17
10:28 Q4 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #UVAvsND pic.twitter.com/1n7KYtQwQn
Captain @alohigilman was tired of letting the d-line have all the fun.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
His INT gives us the ball back with 12 minutes to play.#GoIrish ☘️ #UVAvsND pic.twitter.com/vwhKDndWcd
Guess who's back... back again... @shwaggyj's back... tell a friend...— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
The captain's third sack of the day sets up Ade Ogundeji perfectly for the scoop and score.
#10 ND 28 | #18 UVA 17
1:41 Q3 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #UVAvsND pic.twitter.com/QCqClrL2U6
Our captains are asked to step up in key times and Khalid and Julian dominated when we needed them the most today.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) September 29, 2019
Game Balls to the D-Line duo!#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/DlTZjlA0Lk
