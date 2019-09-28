0-4 Record at Notre Dame Stadium by well-respected head coach Bronco Mendenhall — who has never played the Fighting Irish on his home field. As BYU’s head coach from 2005-15, Mendenhall’s Cougars lost at Notre Dame 49-23 in 2005, and then put up hard fought battles in 2012 (17-14) and 2013 (23-13) before falling to defeat.

In game two against New Mexico it was freshman safety Kyle Hamilton , sophomore running back Avery Davis , senior receiver Javon McKinley , sophomore running back C’Bo Flemister and sophomore receiver Braden Lenzy . At Georgia on Sept. 21 it was junior tight end Cole Kmet . Finally, versus Virginia it was senior defensive Ade Ogundeji .

4 Games in a row to open the season in which a Notre Dame player scored his first career touchdown. Sophomore running back Jahmir Smith and sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble did the honors at Louisville in the opener.

0-25 Virginia’s all-time record when facing a top-10-ranked team on the road, including 0-2 versus the Fighting Irish in their three-game series history. Notre Dame was No. 10 coming into the game. The last time a ranked UVA team defeated a higher ranked opponent was in 1996 when the then-No. 24 Cavaliers upset then-No. 6 North Carolina, 20-17, at Scott Stadium.

This time his Virginia Cavaliers held a 17-14 halftime lead and had the momentum early in the fourth quarter before losing 35-20. Mendenhall and his improving Virginia program will finally get a chance to host a game against Notre Dame at Scott Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021.

5 Turnovers forced by Notre Dame with three fumbles and two interceptions, four of them coming in the second half. It represented the most turnovers the Fighting Irish generated in a game since the six they had Sept. 22, 2012 during a 13-6 victory against Michigan at home while on the way to a 12-0 regular season.







13 Consecutive wins at home by Notre Dame, extending the third-longest streak in Notre Dame Stadium since its dedication in 1930. The next one versus Bowling Green (Oct. 5) would put it at the halfway mark of the 28 straight from 1942-50 that is the most. Second on the list is the 19 from 1987-90. A second straight sweep of the home slate this season would put the Fighting Irish at 18.





18 Straight games the Fighting Irish defense has held its opponent to 30 or fewer points. Only Washington with 19 has a longer streak, which continued with a 28-14 victory at home against USC on Sept. 28. The Trojans will have a bye week Oct. 5 before playing at Oct. 12 at Notre Dame, where it has lost its last three outings.





45 Games since a Notre Dame defensive lineman last scored a touchdown, until senior end Ade Ogundeji did by picking up a 23-yard fumble forced by senior end Julian Okwara in the third quarter that extended Notre Dame’s lead to 28-17 against Virginia. The previous such tally occurred Nov. 14, 2015, on an interception return by end Andrew Trumbetti during a 28-7 victory versus Wake Forest.

Junior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa also nearly scored for the Irish against the Cavaliers, returning a fumble 48 yards before getting tackled at the Virginia seven-yard line. Had he scored as well, off the top of my head (which doesn't necessarily make it accurate), it would have been the first time since Nov. 1, 1975 that two Notre Dame linemen scored touchdowns in the same game. Ross Browner and Jeff Weston did the feat during a 31-10 win over Navy 44 years ago.





120.5 Rushing average by senior running back Tony Jones Jr. against the two ACC teams the Fighting Irish have faced this season. Jones ranfor 110 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown in the opening game 35-17 win at Louisville after trailing early. Against Virginia — ranked No. 12 against the rush coming in while allowing 75.0 yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry — he amassed a career high 131 yards rushing on 18 carries and three scores.

His 7.3 yards per carry in those two contests especially is notable. Notre Dame has three more games left this season versus ACC foes: Virginia Tech (Nov. 2), at Duke (Nov. 9), and Boston College (Nov. 23).