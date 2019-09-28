News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 19:56:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Win vs. Virginia

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Writer

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Vince DeDario has his thoughts from the press box following No. 10 Notre Dame's huge 35-20 victory against Virginia on Saturday. What are the biggest takeaways from the win for the Irish?

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame had a big win on Saturday over Virginia.
Notre Dame had a big win on Saturday over Virginia.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}