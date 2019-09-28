Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Win vs. Virginia
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Vince DeDario has his thoughts from the press box following No. 10 Notre Dame's huge 35-20 victory against Virginia on Saturday. What are the biggest takeaways from the win for the Irish?
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.