WATCH: Brian Kelly Post-Virginia Press Conference

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following the Fighting Irish's 35-20 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. He gives his thought on how the Irish were able to pull off the win, gives injury updates, and more.

