Box Score Trailing 17-14 at halftime, No. 10-ranked Notre Dame (3-1) used a superb second half defensive effort — specifically the pass rush by the ends that helped result in eight total sacks— to propel a 35-20 victory versus No. 18 Virginia (4-1). Running back Tony Jones Jr. scored three touchdowns and rushed for a career high 131 yard on 18 carries, but it was the Fighting Irish defense that was the impetus behind their 21-3 dominance in the second half.

Tony Jones scored three touchdowns in Notre Dame's 35-17 victory versus Virginia. (Andris Visockis)

1. TOP 3 STORYLINES • This will be known as “The End Game.” The strongest and deepest unit on the 2019 Notre Dame — defensive end — was not playing to its immense expectations the first three games, but dominated the third quarter and second half (see “Game Ball). Trailing 17-14 to begin the second half, Notre Dame ran only eight plays for 20 yards in the third quarter. Yet it finished with a 28-17 lead after those 15 minutes thanks to a forced fumble on a rush by senior end Jamir Jones that was returned 48 yards by tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the Virginia seven-yard line. Shortly thereafter, a sack by senior end Julian Okwara forced a fumble that senior end Ade Ogundeji returned for a 23-yard touchdown. • Notre Dame's offense had only 195 yards through the first three quarters before finishing with 343. Among the highlights was an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by C'Bo Flemister to give the Irish a 14-7 advantage. Ian Book finished 17 of 25 for 165 yards. • Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was the premier figure in the first half, completing 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and two touchdown to provide the Cavaliers with their 17-14 advantage at the intermission. During the decisive third quarter, though he lost two fumbles that set up or directly resulted in 14 points. He was 12 of 21 for 99 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in the second half to go with the two lost fumbles.

