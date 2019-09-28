Rapid Review: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20
Trailing 17-14 at halftime, No. 10-ranked Notre Dame (3-1) used a superb second half defensive effort — specifically the pass rush by the ends that helped result in eight total sacks— to propel a 35-20 victory versus No. 18 Virginia (4-1).
Running back Tony Jones Jr. scored three touchdowns and rushed for a career high 131 yard on 18 carries, but it was the Fighting Irish defense that was the impetus behind their 21-3 dominance in the second half.
1. TOP 3 STORYLINES
• This will be known as “The End Game.” The strongest and deepest unit on the 2019 Notre Dame — defensive end — was not playing to its immense expectations the first three games, but dominated the third quarter and second half (see “Game Ball).
Trailing 17-14 to begin the second half, Notre Dame ran only eight plays for 20 yards in the third quarter. Yet it finished with a 28-17 lead after those 15 minutes thanks to a forced fumble on a rush by senior end Jamir Jones that was returned 48 yards by tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the Virginia seven-yard line.
Shortly thereafter, a sack by senior end Julian Okwara forced a fumble that senior end Ade Ogundeji returned for a 23-yard touchdown.
• Notre Dame's offense had only 195 yards through the first three quarters before finishing with 343. Among the highlights was an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by C'Bo Flemister to give the Irish a 14-7 advantage. Ian Book finished 17 of 25 for 165 yards.
• Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was the premier figure in the first half, completing 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and two touchdown to provide the Cavaliers with their 17-14 advantage at the intermission.
During the decisive third quarter, though he lost two fumbles that set up or directly resulted in 14 points. He was 12 of 21 for 99 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in the second half to go with the two lost fumbles.
2. TURNING POINT
Leading 17-14, Virginia opened the second half with an on-side kick that it recovered at midfield — but was unable to capitalize. Still leading by the same score, the Cavaliers’ second series of the half began at the Irish 38-yard line.
Two incomplete passes later and Virginia facing third-and-10, Notre Dame senior end Jones’ strong rush forced a Perkins fumble as he went into his throwing motion. Tagovailoa-Amosa caught the ball in mid-air and returned it 48 yards to the Virginia seven-yard line. Two plays later, Jones Jr. scored from two yards out to regain the lead for Notre Dame (21-17) at the 9:20 mark.
The Cavaliers had two golden opportunities early in the second half to take command with a two-score lead, but Notre Dame's defense asserted itself to dramatically swing the momentum.
3. STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame had a plus-4 advantage in turnovers (5-1), which virtually assures a victory 95 percent of the time.
Virginia had been a dominant second-half team during its 4-0 start, outscoring the opposition 76-24.
However, Notre Dame tallied 21 consecutive points in the first 19:32 of the second half to take a commanding 35-17 advantage, and won the second half 21-3 overall.
4. GAME BALL(S)
Led by Okwara, Notre Dame’s defensive ends all got into the act. Okwara had three sacks, two hurries and two forced fumbles, Khalid Kareem 2.5 sacks, Jones one with a a forced fumble that turned around the game, Ogundeji scored a touchdown on one of the forced fumbles, and even sophomore Ovie Oghoufo was credited with a half-sack.
Amazingly, the most consistent defensive end through the first three games, senior Daelin Hayes, was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
5. HISTORICAL FOOTNOTE
Virginia is looking for its first win ever against a Top-10 team on the road — where it is now 0-25 in such encounters. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish recorded their 13th-straight home victory to extend their third-longest streak in Notre Dame Stadium since its debut in 1930.
