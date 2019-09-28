Blue And Gold Newsstand: Sept. 28
BGI Staff Predictions: Virginia At Notre Dame
Notre Dame Notebook: The Irish Are Tired Of Moral Victories
Notre Dame's Awkward 900* Is At Hand
HOOPS: Notre Dame Set To Host 2020 Center Matt Zona
On The Road: Live Updates From ND Target Will Shipley's Game
Our defining game awaits.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 28, 2019
No. 10 @NDFootball 🆚 No. 18 UVA
📆 Saturday
⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET
📺 NBC#GoIrish #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/TKTed9Xukq
You heard, @khalid_kareem53!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 27, 2019
Let's make Notre Dame Stadium the most hostile environment in the country.#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/w6lusxexvm
Bring the energy today! 🔋#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers @Jae_Uno_ pic.twitter.com/hNfUDn8AQu— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2019
TOUCHDOWN BT XAVIER WATTS🖤💛— Burke Journalism (@BurkeJournalism) September 28, 2019
Quarter 2
5:53 left
Bulldogs: 13
Antlers: 0 pic.twitter.com/hZnR2tMQn1
I don't know what's more impressive...this sunset or the four touchdowns @tylerbuchner put on the board in the first half. 30 to 13 @TBSAthletics pic.twitter.com/9CiUH015ne— Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) September 28, 2019
Just met with class of 2021 Rivals100 all-purpose back Will Shipley. For as good of a player that he is, he’s an even better young man.#NotreDame very involved here. Irish are in a strong position for him and he will visit Oct. 12.https://t.co/W4O3K74nTu pic.twitter.com/WPK3ZOdbzV— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 27, 2019
Will Shipley breaks off a 40 yard run on the first play of the game pic.twitter.com/z53Ms5vD2z— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 28, 2019
Check out this patience and change of direction — Will Shipley is back in the game after tweaking his ankle and breaks off a big run...— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 28, 2019
Who cares that it was called back for holding. Check out this run pic.twitter.com/5L2gPWEMUh
2021 RB Will Shipley powers in the Wildcat QB carry. Weddington takes a 19-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter. @willshipley2021 pic.twitter.com/mEQ4uYBu7b— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 28, 2019
Notre Dame football pep rally canceled due to weather -- WNDU
Tim Tebow was unimpressed with Georgia's win over Notre Dame -- SDS
O-line Pizza Night -- UND.com
Okwara Carving Distinct Irish Legacy -- UND.com
Irish Seek Return to Winning -- NDNation
Irish reaping benefits of early recruiting work -- Observer
