HOOPS: Notre Dame Set To Host 2020 Center Matt Zona
Mike Brey and the Notre Dame men's basketball program will host Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2020 center Matt Zona for an official visit this weekend.
The Irish offered the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder over the summer, and Zona, who ranks as the nation's No. 32 center recruit and a three-star prospect, wanted to set up a visit to see Notre Dame.
