No. 10-ranked Notre Dame (2-1) hosts No. 18 Virginia (4-0) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Fighting Irish will attempt to bounce back from a hard-fought 23-17 defeat at No. 3 Georgia last weekend. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff make its picks for the game.



Notre Dame's offensive line will face a stout rushing defense (No. 12 nationally) that also has a national high 20 sacks this season. (Andris Visockis)

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

Notre Dame 28, Virginia 17 I’m not expecting a letdown from Notre Dame, but I also don’t anticipate any letup from a Virginia team that faced fourth-quarter deficits the past two weeks at home against Florida State and Old Dominion before tallying 35 points in the final quarter (21 against FSU and 14 versus ODU) to earn victory. The Cavaliers falling behind early again will have greater ramifications. Virginia has outscored its three FBS foes 59-10 in the second half. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall brought tough, physical BYU teams into Notre Dame Stadium in 2012 and 2013 and lost 17-14 and 23-13 slugfests. If the Fighting Irish ground attack/offensive line cannot at least make Virginia — No. 12 nationally against the run and No. 1 in sacks — honor that aspect of the game, this too will be relatively low scoring. On Virginia’s side, if quarterback Bryce Perkins’ supporting cast doesn’t step more to the forefront, then it’s difficult to envision one standout like Perkins thriving against a Notre Dame defense that made significant strides last weekend.

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 27, Virginia 20

A Virginia team that was left for dead several years ago has found a resurgence since being taken over in 2016 by head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The former and successful BYU coach went only 2-10 in his first season coaching the Cavaliers but led his new team to bowl games in 2017 and 2018, the first time since 2005 Virginia played in back-to-back bowls. Virginia comes in undefeated, dangerous and ranked No. 18. Its defense is swarming, aggressive and confusing. In what will be the toughest home game of the season for Notre Dame, the Cavaliers keep it close but the Irish survive 27-20.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 38, Virginia 30

After watching the Irish struggle to stop the run and contain mobile quarterbacks, this game has me a bit worried for Notre Dame. So far this year, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been a stud as both a runner and thrower, meaning he won’t miss wide open passes as Jawon Pass did for Louisville. This game is close going into the fourth quarter, with Notre Dame pulling away at the end. While the Cavaliers are stout defensively, I do think Ian Book has a breakout game and the Irish get enough big plays to exceed offensive expectations. Likely having receiver Michael Young and running back Jahmir Smith back won't hurt either.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 27, Virginia 20

Notre Dame has won its last 12 home games and most of them haven’t been all that competitive. I do see this contest being a tight battle, but the Irish will get their streak of home victories to 13. Notre Dame is favored by 12 or 13 points depending on which website you look at, and I actually do like Virginia to cover that spread on the road. Bryce Perkins is a legitimate game-changing quarterback and he’ll provide some problems for the Irish defense through the air and on the ground, but Notre Dame will make enough plays to win the game.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST