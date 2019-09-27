On The Road: Live Updates From ND Target Will Shipley's Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is on the road in the Charlotte, N.C. area checking out elite running back Will Shipley, a big Notre Dame target in the class of 2021.
Click Here to check out the live updates.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.