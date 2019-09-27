Last week it was publicized that the University of Nebraska picked up its 900th all-time football victory, making it only the fifth Football Bowl Subdivision school to reach that milestone, joining Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas.

This weekend, two more could join that exclusive club: Notre Dame at home versus Virginia, and Oklahoma at home against Texas Tech.

Notre Dame is hoping to join the "900 wins club" this weekend — again — versus Virginia. (Andris Visockis)

In reality, for the second time in three years Notre Dame tomorrow could pick up its “900th” all-time football victory. It puts the Fighting Irish publicity department in an awkward position. On one hand, it is celebrating a feat few have achieved. On the other, it is acknowledging a decision with which it vehemently disagreed. Plus, it was already announced that September day in 2017 that Notre Dame reached 900 — and even that was awkward with the elephant-in-the-room dread that it officially might not be the case in a few months. By NCAA regulations, Notre Dame officially stands at 899 victories. That’s because on Feb. 13, 2018, the NCAA denied the university’s appeal to not have to vacate its 21 total victories from the 2012 (12) and 2013 (nine) seasons due to academic misconduct from the inadvertent (and self-reported) use of ineligible players during those two seasons. When Notre Dame defeated Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 30, 2017, it was at the time the program’s 900th all-time victory, joining it with the University of Michigan as the first two Football Bowl Subdivision schools to achieve that milestone. However, when the NCAA made its ruling five months later in February 2018, that put Notre Dame back to 885 wins at the conclusion of the 2017 football season.

At the conclusion of the 2017 campaign that saw Notre Dame finish 10-3 and Michigan 8-5, the Fighting Irish were barely behind the Wolverines on the all-time winning percentage chart — and would have passed them after the 24-17 victory in last year’s Sept. 1 opener.

In fact, in 2018 Notre Dame picked up two more games in winning percentage against Michigan by finishing 12-1 while the Maize & Blue were 10-3. Minus the NCAA-imposed vacancy of the 21 wins from the 2012-13 seasons, the Fighting Irish record would be 920-326-42 for a .73074 winning percentage, ahead of Michigan’s current No. 1 pace of .72938. As it stands now, there is merely .00464 separation between No. 1 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma. (And just my humble opinion, but Boise State shouldn’t be pertinent in this discussion until it too has played at least 800 or so games.) In NCAA parlance, “vacating” a victory is not the same as “forfeiting” one. It affects only the victor of the game, not the loser. For example, USC had to vacate its last two wins in 2004 (and thereby the national title) and all 12 wins from the 2005 season. However, that did not mean that the 34-31 win at Notre Dame in 2005 was now a “victory” for the Irish. Notre Dame’s final record remained 9-3 that year even with the loss to the Trojans. It counted neither as a win nor a “non-loss.” The losing team retains the defeat. Likewise, when USC was stripped of the 2004 national title, unbeaten Auburn was not named the national champion. Neither was Oklahoma, which lost 55-19 to the Trojans in the title game. Hence, the word “vacated.” A vacated win affects only the penalized team’s season records, all-time records and the head coach’s record.

DIVISION 1 FBS ALL-TIME WON-LOST RECORDS BY PERCENTAGE