Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 6
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Thoughts From The Press Box: Notre Dame Crushes Bowling Green
WATCH: Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Bowling Green
Notre Dame-Bowling Green: By The Numbers
WATCH: Post-Bowling Green Press Conferences With Kelly, Book, Okwara
Tweets Of The Day
Final.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
#9 ND 52 | Bowling Green 0#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatSC #IrishWearGreen pic.twitter.com/mjSyPji581
Ian set the standard today with five touchdown passes in a half.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 6, 2019
Congratulations, @Ian_Book12. You earned the game ball today. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/gbC1TCUU1D
Touchdown alert 🚨— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
That's six standing up for @c_borius.#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/7GHqXEkToz
Welcome to the party, @pjurkovec and @realaverydavis.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
Phil Jurkovec takes the offense 75 yards in six plays and adds on a touchdown late in the third quarter.
#9 ND 45 | Bowling Green 0
2:24 3Q | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/02z580ibsf
Quarterback @Ian_Book12 is the first ND player ever to throw for five TDs in a single half of play 😱#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/tSYFiy8iHQ— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
T O U C H D O W N@Ian_Book12 is throwing dimes today. His fifth TD comes on a strike to @mcjavon in the corner of the end zone.#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
#9 ND 35 | Bowling Green 0
1:24 Q2 | NBC pic.twitter.com/cFrOfgM0yA
Our guy @ChaseClaypool is having a lot of fun today.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
His second touchdown of the day and the fourth from @Ian_Book12 adds to our lead in the second quarter.
#9 ND 28 | Bowling Green 0
6:49 Q2 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/toS93pqBVF
Do your thing, @ChaseClaypool.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
Big number 83 makes it look easy as he comes down with six more points for the Irish.
#9 ND 21 | BG 0
4:44 Q1 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/H8TWWb3rKC
Notre Dame = Tight End U@ColeKmet follows @TommyTremble's example and gets into the end zone for six.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
#9 ND 14 | Bowling Green 0
6:46 Q1 | NBC#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/YsKfnLpfVN
Lightning strike from the Irish ⚡️@Ian_Book12 finds @TommyTremble to open the scoring in the first quarter.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2019
#9 ND 7 | Bowling Green 0#GoIrish ☘️ #BGvsND pic.twitter.com/78AbBrYCUR
Kelly said they're cross-training Houston Griffith at safety and said moving him there could get him on the field quicker.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 5, 2019
Freshman Cam Hart has also been moved to corner.
"He brings size to the position."
All my life I’ve been the underdog, consistently doubted, with God’s blessings here are my top🔟‼️” (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/8lqA1Fd1J6— Bryce Steele (@bryce_steele1) October 6, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
#9 Irish Blank Falcons 52-0 -- UND.com
Notre Dame blows past Bowling Green 52-0: Instant analysis -- Fighting Irish Wire
Book, No. 9 Notre Dame blow out Bowling Green, 52-0 -- CBS Indy
ESPN's GameDay heading to Dublin for Notre Dame vs. Navy in 2020 -- ESPN
