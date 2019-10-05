News More News
WATCH: Post-Bowling Green Press Conferences With Kelly, Book, Okwara

Andrew Mentock
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Notre Dame had its first shut out since 2014 against Bowling Green, 52-0. After the game, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book and defensive end Julian Okwara spoke to the media.

BRIAN KELLY

IAN BOOK

JULIAN OKWARA

