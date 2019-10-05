***Overall when you score 52 points it is a good day for the offense but there are certainly opportunities to get better going into the USC game next week. Some of the mistakes that were made will not end up as touchdowns against a solid Power 5 team like Southern Cal. I was a little surprised that the offense came out in the first series and decided to only throw the ball. It felt forced for sure and led to a three and out that no one in the country was expecting, including Brian VanGorder.

***We talked all week about the offensive line and how they would perform against an overmatched defensive unit for Bowling Green and I thought they did a great job as a unit. Were there a few mistakes here and there, of course. It is difficult to play a perfect game but they dominated Bowling Green up front just like they should have and established the line of scrimmage down the field as opposed to getting pushed back into the face of the quarterback. They certainly did what they should have done in this game.

***Ian Book started the game 9-9 with three touchdown passes and looked poised in the pocked and was going through his reads very well. His overall stats for the game were very impressive as he went 16-20 with 261 yards and five touchdowns.