GAME STATS On the game's opening series, 45-point underdog Bowling Green's defense forced a three-and-out and punt by Notre Dame. That would prove to be the peak moment for the Falcons as the Fighting Irish went on to coast to a 52-0 victory. The defense pitched its first shutout in five years, while senior quarterback Ian Book finished 16 of 20 through the air for 261 yards and five touchdowns.

Alohi Gilman (left) and Jayson Ademilola (57) helped keep the Bowling Green offense in check. (Andris Visockis)

1 .TOP 3 STORYLINES • For the second straight week, Book was 8-of-8 passing in the first quarter. Last week against Virginia it totaled only 68 yards, but this time versus Bowling Green it produced 128 yards with touchdown passes to three different receivers. • This was Notre Dame's first shutout victory since Sept. 6, 2014, a 31-0 whitewash of Michigan in defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder's second game with the Fighting Irish. Coincidentally, VanGorder is now in his first season at Bowling Green. • No. 2 quarterback Phil Jurkovec was inserted at the 4:11 mark of the third quarter with the Irish ahead 38-0, and his two series in the game produced 75- and 79-yard touchdown drives. He accounted for 121 yards total offense (79 passing with a touchdown, and 42 yards rushing on four carries).

2. TURNING POINT The game turned quickly in the first quarter when Notre Dame scored three touchdowns in a span of 4:48 to build a 21-0 cushion. It began with a 17-yard slant for a score to sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble at 9:32, a 21-yard tally to an open junior tight end Cole Kmet in the seam with 6:51 left, and then a 34-yard post route to senior Chase Claypool with 4:44 remaining.

