1 Ranking of Notre Dame nationally in best turnover margin going into the Bowling Green game, and it is expected to maintain that entering next weekend’s game versus arch rival USC (which was 121st out of 130 teams). During its 4-1 start, the Fighting Irish generated 14 turnovers — the most recent an interception by senior safety Jalen Elliott versus the Falcons — while committing only four. That is now a plus-2.0 ratio per game.



Ian Book threw for a school single-game record for most touchdown passes in a half with five against Bowling Green for a 35-0 halftime lead. (Andris Visockis)

2 Notre Dame players who had their jersey numbers switched in this game. Junior walk-on safety Patrick Pelini, who has started on special teams, was previously No. 32 but now No. 7 (along with freshman quarterback Brendon Clark on offense). Freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand previously was No. 27 but changed to No. 30.

6 Different schools in October and November, including Bowling Green this past week, that had or will have a bye prior to facing Notre Dame. In addition to the Falcons, they include USC (Oct. 12), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2), Duke (Nov. 9), Navy (Nov. 16) and Boston College (Nov. 23).

8-8 This was the second consecutive game that senior quarterback Ian Book completed all eight of his pass attempts in the first quarter. The difference was that while building a 14-7 lead against Virginia in the first quarter the completed passes totaled 68 yards. This time versus Bowling Green it was 128, with touchdown passes to tight ends Tommy Tremble (17 yards) and Cole Kmet (21) and senior wideout Chase Claypool (34).

19 Consecutive games Notre Dame has limited the opposition to 30 or fewer points, which trails the University of Washington by only one game for best in the nation currently. The streak began with the 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory against LSU on Jan. 1, 2018.

20-20 Notre Dame’s success rate scoring in the red zone (reaching at least the opponent’s 20-yard line), including 6 of 6 versus Bowling Green. More noteworthy is that 17 of the 20 scores are touchdowns, a remarkable .850 percentage. The Irish entered the game as one of only eight units in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision to have a perfect scoring mark in that area of the field.