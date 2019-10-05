WATCH: Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Bowling Green
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Tony Jones Jr. totaled 102 rushing yards and on just seven carries in a 52-0 victory for the Irish over Bowling Green.
Check out the game highlights below!
