{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 4

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

3-2-1: Irish Observations, Questions, Prediction Against Bowling Green

Another Great Notre Dame Visit For 2021 WR Jace Williams

Visitor Preview: 2021 Recruits Highlight Weekend For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Backfield Gets Needed Boost From C'Bo Flemister

Pro Football Focus Preview: Bowling Green Offense

In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Bond With Lance Taylor (Part I)

On Paper: Notre Dame Vs. Bowling Green State University

2021 OT Pat Coogan Recaps Recent Visit; Discuss Notre Dame Interest

And In That Corner … The Bowling Green Falcons and Notre Dame’s former defensive coordinator -- NBC

Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Running Back Josh Adams — Born Rushing Yards -- OFD

Plenty of cheap tickets still available for Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame -- STS

Notre Dame Football Stock Report: Jones, Linebackers Trending Up -- UNHD

