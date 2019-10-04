Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 4
Seen On Blue And Gold
3-2-1: Irish Observations, Questions, Prediction Against Bowling Green
Another Great Notre Dame Visit For 2021 WR Jace Williams
Visitor Preview: 2021 Recruits Highlight Weekend For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Backfield Gets Needed Boost From C'Bo Flemister
Pro Football Focus Preview: Bowling Green Offense
In-Depth With 2021 RB Will Shipley: Bond With Lance Taylor (Part I)
On Paper: Notre Dame Vs. Bowling Green State University
2021 OT Pat Coogan Recaps Recent Visit; Discuss Notre Dame Interest
Tweets Of The Day
🎙 The @CoachBrianKelly Show is LIVE! Our head coach talks all things Irish before Saturday's matchup with Bowling Green. #GoIrish #BeatFalcons https://t.co/lNOI7SSQom— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 3, 2019
Ever wonder what it's like to be @rhainsey72 during practice?— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 4, 2019
We gotcha covered right here ⬇️#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons @resonadoUS pic.twitter.com/cT8dT0CcEo
State of the Nation: "I want to take you inside one of the days that makes a day like Saturday possible: Grit Wednesday." - @johnmahoney00— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 3, 2019
MORE: https://t.co/9ai48wehH8#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/fONxw5eWmf
Unofficial at Notre Dame this weekend! ☘️ #NotreDame #GoIrish@CoachBrianKelly @NDFootball @ToddLyght@Coach_TJoseph@aarynkearney@RivalsFriedman@SWiltfong247 @BGI_MikeSinger— Derek Spearman II (@derek_spearman2) October 4, 2019
Today's recruiting content at BGI— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 3, 2019
Weekend Visitor Preview: https://t.co/zuxXH3mg8V
Latest on 2021 RB Will Shipley: https://t.co/b5zAhogdnb
2021 OT Talks Visit: https://t.co/YgqDmMtl8D
2021 WR Talks Visit: https://t.co/woz50g9qrq
Lucky Charms will be posted tonight! pic.twitter.com/LqWXBMF7Yf
While #NotreDame doesn't host a marquee opponent this weekend, there will still be a handful of notable prospects on campus Saturday.@BGInews has the full preview ⬇️https://t.co/wZlBJ4IAHH pic.twitter.com/5LhK6KFAro— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 3, 2019
Southaven (MS) DB Caleb Offord (@caleb_offord) is committed to #NotreDame & he is decked out in #Irish gear. He will be back in South Bend soon and look for the full interview on https://t.co/N4MdFRpCfi soon. @BGI_MikeSinger @Chargersuknow @BGInews @Rivals https://t.co/wVxFUCt27r pic.twitter.com/mABsoJt9ec— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 3, 2019
Final 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/f2tyvfdyDH— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) October 3, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
And In That Corner … The Bowling Green Falcons and Notre Dame’s former defensive coordinator -- NBC
Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Running Back Josh Adams — Born Rushing Yards -- OFD
Plenty of cheap tickets still available for Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame -- STS
Notre Dame Football Stock Report: Jones, Linebackers Trending Up -- UNHD
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.