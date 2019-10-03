*This article is by Vince DeDario and Andrew Mentock

Bowling Green may not be Notre Dame's most enticing 2019 matchup, but fans can still learn a lot from this team by tuning into NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Former Bowling Green quarterback Jarret Doege (2) transferred from the Falcons over the summer (Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

This is weekend also gives the Irish a chance to keep developing young players and their starters before a tough stretch of games. After this weekend, Notre Dame hosts USC, is idle and then has trips to Michigan and Virginia Tech. There is a lot of value in this game for the Irish, even if it's unlikely that the Falcons keep it competitive.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. Serious Bowling Green Quarterback Issue — Heading into the offseason, the Falcons were expected to have senior quarterback Jarret Doege at the helm. Even on a 3-9 team in 2019, he put up quality numbers, throwing for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 62.2 completion percentage. Over the summer, Doege decided to transfer to West Virginia. The favorite to win the starting job became Matt McDonald, who transferred from Boston College, but he was never cleared to play.