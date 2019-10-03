Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central class of 2021 wide receiver Jace Williams visited Notre Dame for the first time for the annual spring game a few months ago, but the atmosphere of that event was quite different than an actual Fighting Irish football game.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound three-star prospect returned to South Bend to watch Notre Dame dismantle New Mexico 66-14 on Sept. 14.

"It was great," Williams said of his visit. "We went around campus, and I got to see some things that I didn't see during my first visit. We got to go on the field pregame and see the players and coaches."

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60