Chicago (Ill.) Marist class of 2021 offensive tackle Pat Coogan visited Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish hosted New Mexico Sept. 14. Coogan ranks as the No. 6 prospect in Illinois and No. 33 offensive tackle.

"It was awesome," Coogan said of his time in South Bend. "When we first checked in, we got to hang out, eat some food, and talk to the coaches. Our student manager took us on a tour of the campus a little bit -- showed us the locker room and training room. We got to touch the sign and go on the field. All of that stuff was awesome."

Coogan had been to Notre Dame previously as a fan, but Sept. 14 was his first time inside Notre Dame Stadium on a recruiting game visit.

