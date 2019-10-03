Bowling Green Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

First-year Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler knew he faced a rebuilding project when he took over for deposed head man Mike Jinks, who went just 7-24 during his time on the job.

If Loeffler was going to have any success in 2019, it would start with his ground game behind the one-two punch of junior Andrew Clair and fifth-year senior Davon Jones. The tandem has been far from sensational through four games, accounting for just 90.8 rushing yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns between them.

As a team, Bowling Green averaged 165.0 rushing yards per outing and 3.9 yards per attempt during its 1-3 start. However, the numbers are highly skewed because of the opening game 46-3 win over Morgan State of the FCS in which the Falcons romped for 326 yards. Otherwise the average would be 111.3. yards per game.