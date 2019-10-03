News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 07:58:18 -0500') }} football Edit

On Paper: Notre Dame Vs. Bowling Green State University

Todd Burlage
Staff Writer

Bowling Green Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

First-year Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler knew he faced a rebuilding project when he took over for deposed head man Mike Jinks, who went just 7-24 during his time on the job.

If Loeffler was going to have any success in 2019, it would start with his ground game behind the one-two punch of junior Andrew Clair and fifth-year senior Davon Jones. The tandem has been far from sensational through four games, accounting for just 90.8 rushing yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns between them.

As a team, Bowling Green averaged 165.0 rushing yards per outing and 3.9 yards per attempt during its 1-3 start. However, the numbers are highly skewed because of the opening game 46-3 win over Morgan State of the FCS in which the Falcons romped for 326 yards. Otherwise the average would be 111.3. yards per game.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Southpaw quarterback Darius Wade is a graduate transfer from Boston College, where new head coach Scot Loeffler had been an assistant.
Southpaw quarterback Darius Wade is a graduate transfer from Boston College, where new head coach Scot Loeffler had been an assistant. (BGSU Athletics/Alex Streff)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}