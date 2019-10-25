News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 25

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Notre Dame vs. Michigan: 10 Biggest Current Battles In Recruiting

Notre Dame-Michigan: Road Warriors, Part II

Midseason Bowl Projections: Will The Irish Appear In New Years Six Game?

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Michigan Preview

Pro Football Focus Preview: Michigan Offense

3-2-1: Observations, Questions, A Prediction For Michigan Vs. Notre Dame

2021 OL Colin Henrich On Notre Dame: "It Was An Epic Visit"

Lucky Charms: Shipley Visiting Elsewhere; Stud Cali Recruits Like ND

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

And In That Corner … The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines coming off a stinging loss -- NBC Sports

Brian Kelly negotiates contract with a priest -- ESPN

Notre Dame, Auburn and Wisconsin face must-win road contests -- ESPN

Notre Dame Football quietly building for future on recruiting front -- Saturday Blitz

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}