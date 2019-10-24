While games at Louisville Sept. 2 and at Duke Nov. 9 were not or cannot be underestimated, the “Road Warriors” theme the Notre Dame football office had for the 2019 campaign specifically pertained to three opponents from September through November. The first was the journey to No. 3 Georgia Sept. 21, where Notre Dame was attempting to achieve its first victory versus a top-five team since, well … at No. 3 Michigan in 2005 (17-10). That 14-year drought so far from 2006-19 doubled the previous longest stretch of seven from 1958-64. Consider that in the six years from 1988-93 the Fighting Irish had 11 such conquests.

Notre Dame is 1-7 at Michigan since 1997 and has lost the last four there, most recently in 2013. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Head coach Brian Kelly’s troops battled to the end, having a chance to win on the final series, before falling 23-17 to the Bulldogs. Six false start penalties by the offense resulted from the silent-count operation going awry against a raucous record crowd of 93,246 in Sanford Stadium. “I made a terrible miscalculation in that I felt our quarterback was prepared, but he wasn’t,” Kelly said afterwards, falling on his sword. “… That falls on my shoulders. I have to do a better job. We’ll make sure that never happens again.” The third and final one this year will come at Stanford Nov. 30, where Notre Dame has lost five straight since 2009, beginning when current Michigan boss Jim Harbaugh was the head coach for the Cardinal. In between is Part II of this trilogy — at Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Preparation for such noise again began from Sunday through Wednesday during the bye week, and have continued this week while the student-athletes are on mid-semester break. “It will be loud and certainly communication will be very, very important for us,” Kelly reiterated this Monday. “We started our cadence — nonverbal cadence — last week. I learned that that's something that requires much more repetition ... We're not going to make that same mistake twice. “Our guys are really tuned into understanding that the atmosphere will be loud and that you cannot be distracted if you are interested in executing at a high level. If you're distracted, then you're not in the right place emotionally, and our guys are pretty locked in on that."