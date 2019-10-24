News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 13:52:39 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Michigan Preview

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Senior Editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the Notre Dame Michigan game to be played Saturday night in Ann Arbor. They talk big plays on offense, containing Shea Patterson on defense and make predictions about how they see the game playing out.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}