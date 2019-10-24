PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Michigan Preview
Senior Editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the Notre Dame Michigan game to be played Saturday night in Ann Arbor. They talk big plays on offense, containing Shea Patterson on defense and make predictions about how they see the game playing out.
