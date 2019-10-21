News More News
Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 21

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Seen On Blue And Gold

2021 WR Clay Petry Talks Notre Dame Visit, Tyler Buchner

Q&A With Rivals100 Notre Dame RB Commit Chris Tyree

Notre Dame Mid-Term Rankings By Position

Some Movement For Irish in Recent Polls

Four-Star DB Malcolm Greene Opens Up On Recruiting, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Lands Five-Star Madeline Westbeld

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Notre Dame 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner's highlights from his team's blowout win on Saturday night.

Headlines

Can Notre Dame maintain its unique position in college football? -- ESPN

College football Power Rankings for Week 8 -- ESPN

Men's Golf: #7 IRISH IN FIRST PLACE AT QUAIL VALLEY COLLEGIATE -- UND.com

WSOC: IRISH FALL TO TOP-RANKED CAVALIERS, 3-0 -- UND.com

Women's Gold: ALBRECHT AND AYER LEAD IRISH AT JIM WEST CHALLENGE -- UND.com

