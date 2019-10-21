Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 21
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
2021 WR Clay Petry Talks Notre Dame Visit, Tyler Buchner
Q&A With Rivals100 Notre Dame RB Commit Chris Tyree
Notre Dame Mid-Term Rankings By Position
Some Movement For Irish in Recent Polls
Four-Star DB Malcolm Greene Opens Up On Recruiting, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Lands Five-Star Madeline Westbeld
Tweets Of The Day
With Washington allowing over 30 points today, @NDFootball now owns the longest streak in FBS of holding opponents to 30 points or fewer (20 games).#GoIrish | #IrishInsights— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 19, 2019
The Irish come in at No. 8 in this week’s AP Poll. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatWolverines pic.twitter.com/Q4LZaJomZC— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 20, 2019
👏👏👏@NDFootball alum, Kyle Rudolph, scores his 1️⃣st touchdown of the season for the Vikings!#IrishInTheNFL #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/2MyzI7k7Go— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 20, 2019
three steals... one roll to the basket... two free throws and Notre Dame's name is raised in the Lahaina Civic Center rafters forever.— Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) October 20, 2019
2017 Maui Invitational Champs. pic.twitter.com/lvSFDlwInS
The most memorable game of the Brey era in Purcell Pavilion?— Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) October 19, 2019
Hard to argue with the 5OT marathon win over Louisville in 2012-13. #RunItBack to @JerianGrant's heroics in the final minutes... pic.twitter.com/ukx9Tqd5Dv
Video Of The Day
Notre Dame 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner's highlights from his team's blowout win on Saturday night.
Headlines
Can Notre Dame maintain its unique position in college football? -- ESPN
College football Power Rankings for Week 8 -- ESPN
Men's Golf: #7 IRISH IN FIRST PLACE AT QUAIL VALLEY COLLEGIATE -- UND.com
WSOC: IRISH FALL TO TOP-RANKED CAVALIERS, 3-0 -- UND.com
Women's Gold: ALBRECHT AND AYER LEAD IRISH AT JIM WEST CHALLENGE -- UND.com
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.