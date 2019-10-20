Q&A With Rivals100 Notre Dame RB Commit Chris Tyree
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer chats with Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree about his senior season, relationship with the Irish coaching staff, Will Shipley, and much more.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
Mike Singer: You missed a few weeks of action with an injury, but how were things going before you got dinged up?
Chris Tyree: It was going good. I was on pace to have a career season really. But everything happens for a reason. [While I was injured] I was basically like an assistant running backs coach. I tell our backs what I'm seeing from the sideline.
MS: Can you feel a difference in your game from where you are now to your junior season? Did you take the next step in your game?
CT: Yeah. I got a lot stronger and bigger. Another thing that helps me is pre-snap reads. I can know where I'm going before the play even starts. That gives me an advantage.
MS: Is it a nice relief off your shoulders to be committed to Notre Dame?
CT: A whole lot. It's great.
MS: How's everything going with Chip Long, Lance Taylor, and all of those guys?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news