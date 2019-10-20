Mike Singer: You missed a few weeks of action with an injury, but how were things going before you got dinged up?

Chris Tyree: It was going good. I was on pace to have a career season really. But everything happens for a reason. [While I was injured] I was basically like an assistant running backs coach. I tell our backs what I'm seeing from the sideline.

MS: Can you feel a difference in your game from where you are now to your junior season? Did you take the next step in your game?

CT: Yeah. I got a lot stronger and bigger. Another thing that helps me is pre-snap reads. I can know where I'm going before the play even starts. That gives me an advantage.

MS: Is it a nice relief off your shoulders to be committed to Notre Dame?

CT: A whole lot. It's great.

MS: How's everything going with Chip Long, Lance Taylor, and all of those guys?