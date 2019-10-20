La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School class of 2021 wide receiver Clay Petry is having a great junior season.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound three-star prospect has 44 receptions for 741 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games to help lead his team to a currently undefeated record.

Petry's quarterback is Tyler Buchner, a Rivals100 quarterback in the 2021 class and Notre Dame commitment. Buchner's junior season has been quite the story, as he missed the 2018 season due to a knee injury and now has over 2,700 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

"I think we make each other better," Petry said of his on-field relationship with Buchner. "We’ve been playing with each other since 8th grade, so we pretty much read each other’s minds on the field. I always have complete confidence in him, and I know he has the same in me, so during the games we are just out there having fun."