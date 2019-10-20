News More News
2019-10-20 08:33:39 -0500

2021 WR Clay Petry Talks Notre Dame Visit, Tyler Buchner

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School class of 2021 wide receiver Clay Petry is having a great junior season.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound three-star prospect has 44 receptions for 741 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games to help lead his team to a currently undefeated record.

Petry's quarterback is Tyler Buchner, a Rivals100 quarterback in the 2021 class and Notre Dame commitment. Buchner's junior season has been quite the story, as he missed the 2018 season due to a knee injury and now has over 2,700 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

"I think we make each other better," Petry said of his on-field relationship with Buchner. "We’ve been playing with each other since 8th grade, so we pretty much read each other’s minds on the field. I always have complete confidence in him, and I know he has the same in me, so during the games we are just out there having fun."

Clay Petry, teammate of Notre Dame QB commit Tyler Buchner, visited South Bend this fall.
Clay Petry, teammate of Notre Dame QB commit Tyler Buchner, visited South Bend this fall. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
