Every year in our 160-page Football Preview published in June, we rate Notre Dame's nine different position groups based on the starters, depth and experience.

Similar to recruiting, a “star system” is used and evaluated as follows:

5 stars — National Title Caliber

4 stars — Top 10

3 stars — Top 25

2 stars — Close To .500 Level

1 star — Sub. 500

After this year's 5-1 start that merited a No. 8 ranking, here are our top position groups from 1 through 9 based on production, star power, depth and, to a degree, how surprising it’s been.