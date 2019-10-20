After Notre Dame was idle this weekend, they moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 7 but stayed at No. 8 in the AP.

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy against USC (Andris Visockis)

In the Coaches Poll, the Irish remain the highest-ranked one-loss team, but they were jumped by the 7-1 Florida Gators in the AP. After a 21-0 victory over Kentucky, Georgia also moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 9, but in the AP stayed at No. 10.