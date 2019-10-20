Some Movement For Irish in Recent Polls
After Notre Dame was idle this weekend, they moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 7 but stayed at No. 8 in the AP.
In the Coaches Poll, the Irish remain the highest-ranked one-loss team, but they were jumped by the 7-1 Florida Gators in the AP.
After a 21-0 victory over Kentucky, Georgia also moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 9, but in the AP stayed at No. 10.
Michigan was handed its second loss of the season by Penn State, 28-21. The Wolverines fell to No. 19 in the AP and No. 20 in the Coaches. The Irish will travel to Ann Arbor next week to face off with them in a top-20 matchup.
No other 2019 Notre Dame opponents are currently ranked in either poll, but Virginia, Virginia Tech, Navy and USC are each receiving votes in at least one of the two.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.